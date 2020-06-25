Nacogdoches Co. authorities searching for 2 suspects wanted on child sex charges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects both wanted on child sex charges.
The first suspect is 23-year-old Deundra Demond Bryant Jr. of Garrison, who is accused of sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. Bryant allegedly abused the child more than 20 times.
On June 19, Bryant has a warrant issued against him. While authorities believe he may be in the Houston-area, Bryant has ties in both Nacogdoches and Garrison.
The second suspect is 31-year-old Demarios Quindell James of Logansport, LA. James faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is believed to be in the Logansport-area, but he previously lived in Nacogdoches.
People with information on the whereabouts of either suspect are urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794, Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636 or their local law enforcement agency.