Nacogdoches Co. authorities searching for 2 suspects wanted on child sex charges

Both suspects are not believed to be in Nacogdoches County, but have ties to the area and could be hiding in the county.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects both wanted on child sex charges.

The first suspect is 23-year-old Deundra Demond Bryant Jr. of Garrison, who is accused of sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. Bryant allegedly abused the child more than 20 times.

On June 19, Bryant has a warrant issued against him. While authorities believe he may be in the Houston-area, Bryant has ties in both Nacogdoches and Garrison.

The second suspect is 31-year-old Demarios Quindell James of Logansport, LA. James faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is believed to be in the Logansport-area, but he previously lived in Nacogdoches.