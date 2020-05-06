Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced an additional death related to COVID-19. The county now has 22 fatalities.

The Department of State Health Services also reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing Nacogdoches County's total to 294. 

The county has 214 recovery cases. 

Below are the details of today's cases

  • 60-69 male, long-term care related
  • 60-69 female from previously reported household
  • 40-49 female from previously reported household
  • 70-79 female, long-term care related, deceased