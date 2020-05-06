Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced an additional death related to COVID-19. The county now has 22 fatalities.
The Department of State Health Services also reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing Nacogdoches County's total to 294.
The county has 214 recovery cases.
Below are the details of today's cases
- 60-69 male, long-term care related
- 60-69 female from previously reported household
- 40-49 female from previously reported household
- 70-79 female, long-term care related, deceased