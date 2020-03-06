The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 within the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges requested state-supported testing for all jail inmates and employees after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on May 20.

According to Nacogdoches County EMO, all results from the state-supported testing have returned negative.

In addition, the Department of State Health Servies has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 287 in Nacogdoches County.