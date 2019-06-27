NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches man has been arrested for reportedly impersonating a police officer for the second time.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, he was notified by office staff there was a man in the lobby of the sheriff's office identifying himself as a Texas Ranger and was asking to speak with the sheriff.

As Sheriff Bridges was speaking to the man, he saw he had a Glock .40 caliber pistol on his side in a holster, but was not displaying any type of badge. The sheriff also didn't recognize the man.

Sheriff Bridges says the man, identified as Ford Cummings, 39, of Nacogdoches, stated he wanted his weapon back officials had previously seized. As the sheriff continued to speak with Cummings, he was adamant he was a Texas Ranger and was employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a peace officer, according to Sheriff Bridges. He said Cummings had no credentials on him to verify that information and a quick check of his name revealed he actually was not a law enforcement officer.

Cummings was disarmed and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for impersonating a public servant.

Sheriff Bridges says Cummings was also arrested in 2012 when he entered the jail lobby, while armed, and said he was a DEA agent. At the time, Cummings had requested a prisoner be released into his custody.