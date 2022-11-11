Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez was booked on a third-degree felony.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act.

Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.

Officers responded to a dispatch at the 100 block of County Road 521 around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday after a female tenant in Juarez's rental property noticed him looking through a hole cut in the window blinds.

Juarez gave an explanation to officers saying he was outside working on a piece of machinery, but officers deemed it to be suspicious. They noted a ladder used to look in the window as evidence.