Nacogdoches County man charged with 40 counts of sexual assault, possession of child pornography

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A man in Nacogdoches County is facing 40 felony charges for allegations of sexually assaulting a child and having 38 pornographic images.

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was arrested Sept. 13 on warrants for two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and 38 charges for possession or promotion of child pornography, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office said an investigation showed Walker abused the child and a search of Walker's phone led to deputies finding 38 pornographic images.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.