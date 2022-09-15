Nacogdoches County man charged with 40 counts of sexual assault, possession of child pornography

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A man in Nacogdoches County is facing 40 felony charges for allegations of sexually assaulting a child and having 38 pornographic images.
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was arrested Sept. 13 on warrants for two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and 38 charges for possession or promotion of child pornography, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The sheriff's office said an investigation showed Walker abused the child and a search of Walker's phone led to deputies finding 38 pornographic images.
This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.
"The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Family Crisis Center of East Texas and Harold’s House Alliance for Children for their assistance in this case," the sheriff's office statement read.
