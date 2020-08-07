Nacogdoches County officials looking for man accused of sexual abuse of child

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash reward for anonymous information that leads to his arrest.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

According to Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers, a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child was issued for the arrest of Deundra Demond Bryant Jr., 23, of Garrison.

Bryant is accused of sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 14 more than 20 times.

The warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest on June 19 after an ongoing investigation. Bryant is believed to be on the run and may possibly be in the Houston area.

Bryant grew up in Nacogdoches County and has strong ties in Nacogdoches and the Garrison area.