NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials announced three patients have died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 11.

The patients who passed away were a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s.

County officials say the patients likely had underlying conditions or suppressed immunity.

In all, there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, the second-most in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 79
  • Bowie County - 103, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths 
  • Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 17, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 2
  • Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death
  • Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Henderson County - 32, 6 recoveries
  • Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries
  • Lamar County - 68, 1 death
  • Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
  • Morris County - 9, 2 recovery
  • Nacogdoches County - 184, 39 recoveries, 11 deaths
  • Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 30
  • Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
  • Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 19, 1 death 
  • Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
  • Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 20
  • Trinity County - 9
  • Upshur County - 15
  • Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
  • Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.