NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials announced three patients have died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 11.

The patients who passed away were a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s.

County officials say the patients likely had underlying conditions or suppressed immunity.

In all, there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, the second-most in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries

Angelina County - 79

Bowie County - 103, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths

Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries

Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries

Cherokee County - 17, 1 death

Franklin County - 2

Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death

Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths

Henderson County - 32, 6 recoveries

Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 68, 1 death

Marion County - 15, 1 recovery

Morris County - 9, 2 recovery

Nacogdoches County - 184, 39 recoveries, 11 deaths

Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 30

Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries

Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 19, 1 death

Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths

Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 20

Trinity County - 9

Upshur County - 15

Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death

Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.