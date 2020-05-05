NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials announced three patients have died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 11.
The patients who passed away were a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s.
County officials say the patients likely had underlying conditions or suppressed immunity.
In all, there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, the second-most in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries
- Angelina County - 79
- Bowie County - 103, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 17, 1 death
- Franklin County - 2
- Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death
- Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Henderson County - 32, 6 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 68, 1 death
- Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
- Morris County - 9, 2 recovery
- Nacogdoches County - 184, 39 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 30
- Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 19, 1 death
- Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 20
- Trinity County - 9
- Upshur County - 15
- Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
- Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.