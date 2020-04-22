NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, one of which resulted in death.

The county now has seven deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m., the county has 92 confirmed cases with 18 assumed recoveries.

The following are details regarding the two new cases:

40-49 Male (County)

90+ Male (City) Deceased

The travel history or hospitalization of these cases are unknown.

Nacogdoches EMO

