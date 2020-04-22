NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, one of which resulted in death. 

The county now has seven deaths related to COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m., the county has 92 confirmed cases with 18 assumed recoveries.

 The following are details regarding the two new cases:

  • 40-49 Male (County)
  • 90+ Male (City) Deceased 

The travel history or hospitalization of these cases are unknown.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
  • Angelina County - 30
  • Bowie County - 88, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
  • Cass County - 14, 6 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 56, 32 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 59, 4 deaths
  • Henderson County - 19
  • Hopkins County - 4, 3 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 92, 18 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 56, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Polk County - 15
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 69
  • Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 11
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6