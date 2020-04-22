NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, one of which resulted in death.
The county now has seven deaths related to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m., the county has 92 confirmed cases with 18 assumed recoveries.
The following are details regarding the two new cases:
- 40-49 Male (County)
- 90+ Male (City) Deceased
The travel history or hospitalization of these cases are unknown.
Nacogdoches EMO
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
- Angelina County - 30
- Bowie County - 88, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
- Cass County - 14, 6 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 56, 32 recoveries
- Harrison County - 59, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 19
- Hopkins County - 4, 3 recoveries
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 6
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 92, 18 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 56, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Polk County - 15
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 69
- Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 11
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 6