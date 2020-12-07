Nacogdoches County reports six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

In all, 31 people in Nacogdoches County have died from COVID-19 complications.

TYLER, Texas — Nacogdoches County recorded six COVID-19-related deaths this weekend, according to county health officials.

All six patients were above the age of 60.

Three of the deaths reported in the county were patients at long-term care facilities.

Of the six new reported deaths, five died in June. The sixth patient died on Thursday.