x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

local

Nacogdoches County reports six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

In all, 31 people in Nacogdoches County have died from COVID-19 complications.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

TYLER, Texas — Nacogdoches County recorded six COVID-19-related deaths this weekend, according to county health officials. 

All six patients were above the age of 60.

Three of the deaths reported in the county were patients at long-term care facilities. 

Of the six new reported deaths, five died in June. The sixth patient died on Thursday. 

As of Sunday afternoon, there are a total of 569 total cases of COVID-19 n Nacogdoches County. Of that, 209  active cases of COVID-19, 339 patients have recovered and 31 people have died.