Nacogdoches County reports six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

TYLER, Texas — Nacogdoches County recorded six COVID-19-related deaths this weekend, according to county health officials.
All six patients were above the age of 60.
Three of the deaths reported in the county were patients at long-term care facilities.
Of the six new reported deaths, five died in June. The sixth patient died on Thursday.
As of Sunday afternoon, there are a total of 569 total cases of COVID-19 n Nacogdoches County. Of that, 209 active cases of COVID-19, 339 patients have recovered and 31 people have died.