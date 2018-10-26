CHIRENO — Deputies from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office are looking for escaped inmate, Robin Copeland in Chireno.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the manhunt is taking place in the vicinity of County Roads 392,388 and 389, because there was a sighting of Copeland.

The sheriff's office said that Copeland ran into the woods before deputies arrived to the area.

A perimeter has been set up and authorities are awaiting arrival of TDCJ tracking dogs.

Authorities are urging locals to make sure their cars and doors are locked.

If locals see anything suspicious in the area, they are urged to call 911.

© 2018 KYTX