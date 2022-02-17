Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office search for man wanted for evading police, several other warrants

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936- 560-7794 or their local law enforcement agency.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 28-year-old man who is wanted on 11 outstanding warrants and fled from deputies during a traffic stop.

Police said Hunter Dewayne Harkey, of Douglass, evaded law enforcement in a vehicle and on foot on Feb. 15.

He is a white man who is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, shorts and dark-colored shirt.

His outstanding warrants include felonies for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He will now face an evading arrest warrant.

He was driving in the 1000 block of CR 779 when a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull him over because there wasn't a front license plate. He fled in his vehicle.

Deputies followed him until he bailed out of the vehicle near the intersection of County Road 779 and FM 225, and went into the direction of CR 769 on foot. A passenger in the vehicle was detained, but later released after questions.