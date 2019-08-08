NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was involved in two burglaries that occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 2259 (Woden Road).

Officials say one burglary happened Tuesday around 11:30 am and the other is also believed to have occurred the same day.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at 936-560-7777 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.