Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office warns of scam seeking to defraud residents

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that is using deputies' names and attempting to defraud people of their money.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the scammers are posing as NCSO deputies to take their money. The scammers are using the real names of sheriff's office employees.

"In a recent incident, the scammers claimed an individual had not responded to a grand jury summons, and a warrant had been issued for the victim as a result," the Facebook post read. "Scammers may be able to make it appear as though they are calling from the sheriff's office, and even use the names of actual law enforcement officers."

According to NCSO, the sheriff's office will never ask for payment over the phone for any legal expense or take payments over the phone. Deputies will not call someone regarding a warrant. Official business will be conducted over mail.