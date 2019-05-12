NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office and the Nacogdoches Police Department will host a joint forum to educate people on safety preparedness during active shooter situations.

Speakers at the event include State Rep. Travis Clardy, Dr. Chris Klingenberg of the NMC Health Network, Jeff Caldwell of the Texas School Safety Center and Robert Hurst with Safe to Learn, Lead, Live.

Following the speakers, there will be roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, including SWAT Commander Bill Kennedy and FBI Agent Jeff Anderson. They will discuss tactics and procedures during active shooter situations.

Additionally, Robert Hurst, a Certified Protection Professional, will provide insight into the Standard Response Operations program, which receives funding by the Governor's Office.

The free event will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.

Registration for the event has been requested. You can RSVP by contacting the Nacogoches Chamber of Commerce at chamber@nactx.com or by calling 936-560-5533.

The public is asked to submit questions and topic suggestions to the chamber of commerce email at chamber@nactx.com. Submissions will be considered during the forum discussions.

