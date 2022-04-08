Burn ban is in effect for Nacogdoches County

Due to the current conditions, the burn ban will continue to be in effect until the order is lifted.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County is currently under a burn ban.



During an emergency meeting by the commissioner court this afternoon, they have enacted a burn ban for Nacogdoches County due to the current conditions.

This order is effective immediately and does not apply to outside cooking devices that are equipped with a close able lid.