Burn ban is in effect for Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County is currently under a burn ban.
During an emergency meeting by the commissioner court this afternoon, they have enacted a burn ban for Nacogdoches County due to the current conditions.
This order is effective immediately and does not apply to outside cooking devices that are equipped with a close able lid.
All citizens are to comply with this order until it is lifted. CBS19 will update the community once the burn ban has been lifted.
