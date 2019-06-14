NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The City of Nacogdoches is working to repair a sewer line leak near Lanana Creek.

According to the city, the collapsed sewer line was likely triggered by recent heavy rains, resulted in a sewer spill near the 800 block of University Drive.

The collapse caused an excess of 100,000 gallons of raw sewage to be leaked into the creek for an unknown amount of time.

“When we became aware of the spill, we immediately reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, our governing agency,” City Engineer Steve Bartlett said. “It is important to remember that no part of our drinking water supply system has been or will be affected.”

The city says an emergency was declared to ensure all means and methods are utilized to quickly correct and repair the damage.

City officials urge citizens to avoid the area to allow crews to facilitate timely repair.

An emergency in this context refers to the municipal financing of the repair and is not utilized to raise safety concerns for citizens who may live or work in the area.