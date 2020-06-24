Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offers reward to find church vandals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for who is responsible for vulgar messages painted at a church on June 1.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook the vandalism happened at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Farm-to-Market Road 2112. The graffiti was on the outside of the building and on the church's signs.
The sheriff's office believes the vandalism happened on May 31 between noon and 1 p.m.
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrested. People interested in submitted a tip may call 936-560-4636 or submit a tip online.