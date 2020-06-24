x
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offers reward to find church vandals

On June 1, police found Shady Grove Baptist Church had vulgar graffiti on the exterior of the building and the sign.
Credit: Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for who is responsible for vulgar messages painted at a church on June 1.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook the vandalism happened at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Farm-to-Market Road 2112. The graffiti was on the outside of the building and on the church's signs. 

The sheriff's office believes the vandalism happened on May 31 between noon and 1 p.m.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrested. People interested in submitted a tip may call 936-560-4636 or submit a tip online.

