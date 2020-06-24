Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offers reward to find church vandals

On June 1, police found Shady Grove Baptist Church had vulgar graffiti on the exterior of the building and the sign.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for who is responsible for vulgar messages painted at a church on June 1.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook the vandalism happened at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Farm-to-Market Road 2112. The graffiti was on the outside of the building and on the church's signs.

The sheriff's office believes the vandalism happened on May 31 between noon and 1 p.m.