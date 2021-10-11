Nacogdoches deputy recovering from a rare virus that caused heart complications

"He's like a brother to me. Very good friend.”

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Deputy Patrick Martin has been serving for the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.

Since then, his work and dedication have been a blessing to the community.

“He's just a tremendous person, he worked his way out," said Sheriff Jason Bridges of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. "He's the kind of person that we would look for in law enforcement has integrity, professionalism. He's passionate about serving the citizens. He's passionate about his job. And, you know, loves and cares about this community."

While on duty, Martin contracted a rare virus called Human metapneumovirus (HMPV). It’s a health condition that affects mostly children but can affect older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

HMPV causes symptoms similar to the common cold. In Martin’s case, his symptoms got worse.

“It attacked his heart and did a lot damage there," Bridges said. "His heart at one point was all the way down to 18%."

The sheriff’s office said since then they are seeing signs of improvement as their deputy recovers.

“He has no blockage in his heart which is a good thing we have seen some increase in his heart output since he’s been back,” said Bridges.

As Martin recovers from HMPV, the community along with his colleagues are praying for a safe and healthy return.

The Nacogdoches County sheriff’s office plans to host a fundraiser for Martin to help assist him and his family with medical expenses.