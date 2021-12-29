Nacogdoches County experiences 2.6-magnitude earthquake

According to the USGS, the earthquake was also five kilometers deep.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County residents are shaken up after an earthquake rumbled through the area Wednesday morning.

As it happened, resident Cindy White thought her dogs were fighting.

“But no, the dogs weren't loose," White said. "And so I went back in and a few minutes later, my son in law called me. He said, 'Did you feel that? Did your house just shake?' And I was like, 'Yes. How did you know that?' And he said, 'because ours did too.'”

White's daughter, Karissa Rickman, who lives in Alazan thought somebody hit her garage, and her 6-year-old son said it sounded like Bigfoot.

White and Rickman say the shakes lasted about a minute and a half. Residents all around them felt the same thing.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges says nine people called into dispatch to find out what happened.

“Some of the callers reported hearing two loud, big booms in the area," Bridges said. "And then all of them reported shaking. Some of them felt their foundation shake."

Authorities haven’t pinned down what caused those two loud booms, but they do know the 2.6-magnitude earthquake quake was reported just before 9:30 a.m. It occurred between County Road 713 and Yseleta Creek in western Nacogdoches County. It was also five kilometers deep.

This isn’t an isolated incident either.

In the past 10 years, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows Nacogdoches County felt around 20 earthquakes – most of them were minor.

“We haven't had one in a while," said Bridges. "But, you know, one is too many. This is certainly nerve rattling for any of our citizens to experience this."

He says if and when there’s another earthquake – residents should seek the nearest shelter and get low to the ground. Avoid running outside.

The fallout from this quake is small as well. No property damages or injuries have been reported.