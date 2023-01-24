Nacogdoches head football coach, AD steps down to take over new duties within district

"Allman was hired in 2019 and just completed his fourth football season at NHS," NISD said. "The Dragons twice earned playoff berths with Allman as head coach. In 2020, Nacogdoches finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in district while fighting through restrictions from the pandemic. Before coming to Nacogdoches, Allman posted a career coaching record of 88-38 over 10 seasons, including stints at Austin Westlake and Odessa Permian. Allman, an Odessa native where he starred at Permian High School, posted two consecutive seasons of 12 wins at his alma mater before moving on to Westlake in 2009.