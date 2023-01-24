Nacogdoches head football coach, AD steps down to take over new duties within district

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches ISD has confirmed Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach to take over as Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects.
“Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “We’re grateful for what he’s done in Nacogdoches.”
NISD says the search to fill the vacancy left by Allman will begin immediately.
In the interim, Carrie Scroggins will serve as athletic director and Jay Brown will oversee football operations.
"Allman was hired in 2019 and just completed his fourth football season at NHS," NISD said. "The Dragons twice earned playoff berths with Allman as head coach. In 2020, Nacogdoches finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in district while fighting through restrictions from the pandemic. Before coming to Nacogdoches, Allman posted a career coaching record of 88-38 over 10 seasons, including stints at Austin Westlake and Odessa Permian. Allman, an Odessa native where he starred at Permian High School, posted two consecutive seasons of 12 wins at his alma mater before moving on to Westlake in 2009.