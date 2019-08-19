NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two suspected burglars were shot at following a home invasion early Monday morning according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

According to Nacogdoches PD, at around 5:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The Nacogdoches homeowner says two male subjects forced entry into the home. The homeowner stated one of the burglars was seen to be armed with a pistol.

The homeowner fired a shot at one of the burglars. Both subjects then ran out of the home.

Officers later responded to an area hospital for an individual that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. However, it is unknown if this person is linked to the home invasion.

The Nacogdoches Police Department continues to investigate the incident.