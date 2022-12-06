Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award

Claire Bray is one of three finalists for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD since 2004, starting out at Thomas J. Rusk when it was the district's middle school. In 2013, Bray became assistant principal for curriculum at Nacogdoches High School.

Stephen Autrey, who’s a second year principal at NHS, says that he was not surprised when Bray was selected as a finalist.

" …when we learned Ms. Bray was the regional honoree, her commitment to make sure our campus is successful just really stands out,” said Autrey. “She’s extremely talented, and she truly loves her staff and the students. That kind of attitude and work ethic is infectious and influences those around her.”

She completed an application process after learning about the honor and included reference letters from her colleagues as a way to demonstrate excellence for her students.

“I’m honored to be one of three state finalists, but on our team, any of my colleagues are equally deserving," said Bray.