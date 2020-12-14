Nacogdoches ISD approves retention stipend for full-time, part-time employees

The one-time stipends will be paid by Dec. 22.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — On Monday, the Nacogdoches ISD board of trustees approved a one-time retention incentive for all of its full-time and part-time employees amid the pandemic.

The one-time stipends will be paid by Dec. 22 and will go to all district employees except for principals, directors, the superintendent, and executive-level administrators.

Full-time employees will be awarded $1,000 and $500 for those working part-time.

In order to receive the payments, employees must have been working for the district on Oct. 30, 2020.

According to the district, the payments are for "ensuring continued retention, high job satisfaction, productivity, maintaining sound fiscal management and stability in times of unprecedented additional job duties.”

Statement from Nacogdoches ISD:

“This is a strong statement to our staff from the district administration and from the board of trustees, that we deeply value and appreciate what they’re doing in the classroom and for the district,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “These are unprecedented events, at least in our lifetimes, and NISD’s teachers and staff have responded to every challenge. I’ve never been so proud of a school district than I am this year.”