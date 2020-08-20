Nacogdoches ISD cancels remainder of summer band rehearsals after student tests positive for COVID-19

NHS band has canceled the remainder of its summer rehearsals that were set to run through Aug. 28.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches ISD reports a student who participated in summer band rehearsals at Nacogdoches High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, the NHS band has canceled the remainder of its summer rehearsals that were set to run through Aug. 28.

According to the district, individuals who were in close contact with this person have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others.

The district says the individual who tested positive followed all district and program guidance, including wearing face-covering while on campus.