Nacogdoches ISD closes campuses due to COVID-19 infections

The campuses and facilities will reopen Jan. 19, and there will be no virtual instruction during this closure, according to the district.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches ISD has decided to close its doors starting Thursday due to a number of campus staff being out because of COVID-19 infections.

The campuses and facilities will reopen Jan. 19, and there will be no virtual instruction during this closure, according to the district.

NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said parents and families of students were notified Wednesday of the decision.

“At this time, there are too many campuses where we don’t have the staffing necessary to conduct academic instruction in classes,” Trujillo said. “Also, absences in the district’s Transportation Department are affecting our ability to bus students to school in the mornings and back home in the afternoons.

“While this is not an ideal situation, a shutdown of district operations should slow the spread of the coronavirus in our schools,” he added.

During the closure, campuses and facilities will undergo deep-cleaning. By incorporating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Trujillo said this will lessen the impact on the district's calendar and the closure will be absorbed using excess minutes built into the academic calendar.

“We enter into this closure knowing that this will be an inconvenience for working families with young children, but we’ve got to slow the spread of COVID so we can return next week to in-person instruction,” Trujillo said.

Districtwide there are 64 active cases within staff, which is more than 6.1% of the district’s total employment, but three campuses have topped an 11% positivity rate and three others are sitting at more than 8%.

The following district operations will continue during the closure:

• Curbside meal pickup will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Tuesday at Mike Moses Middle School, 2801 Park St.

• A previously scheduled special board meeting set for noon Friday will still take place at the E.J. Campbell Annex on 420 S. Shawnee St.

• All UIL activities planned during the closure will take place.

• A vaccine clinic scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mike Moses Middle School will still be held.