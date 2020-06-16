Nacogdoches ISD announced the first day of classes for the 2020-2021 academic year is expected to remain Monday, August 24, pending upcoming guidance and direction from Texas Education Agency.

NISD says they will take into consideration the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.

“We wanted to let our parents and staff know, as well as the community, that we plan on classes beginning Aug. 24,” NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. “While there could be some things that happen later in the summer that affect that, our hope is we can begin classes on that date.”

The district says they're considering adjustments to its upcoming calendar and may build in additional days-off for the second half of the academic year to accommodate further school closures, should they be needed.

In the coming days, TEA is expected to provide guidance to the state’s public schools on restrictions that will be put in place for the start of the next year. Once those are determined, NISD could begin planning for what, if any, adjustments must be made.