Nacogdoches ISD moves start date to Aug. 31, first 4-weeks to be virtual

The district will inform parents and guardians of the full plans for the return of school.

Nacogdoches ISD will move back the start date of classes to August 31 and will offer virtual learning the first four-weeks of school.

According to NISD, the district's board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday during a special meeting to adjust the 2020-21 academic calendar.

"Moving the start date back one week provides additional time for staff training and will allow for modifications of campus plans for the return of in-person classes," NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said.

After using virtual learning models the first four-weeks, NISD plans to transition to face-to-face classes Monday, Sept. 28.

“The virtual learning opportunities we will provide beginning Aug. 31 will be robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students choosing this model of learning,” Trujillo said. “The district will use learning management systems to align in-person instruction with virtual learning modules and to streamline transitions from in-person learning to remote instruction, when needed.”

Leading up to the four-week opening period of remote instruction, the district says they will provide devices to students that need them.

To protect against the loss of valuable instruction in the spring, the district will also extend the length of the school day by 30 minutes for in-person instruction.

“By extending instructional time, the district could absorb an additional five to six days of possible campus and district closures,” said Trujillo, “thereby limiting or eliminating having to extend the 2020-21 school year and academic calendar into June.”

The district is planning for the possibility of temporarily closing classrooms or campuses as the need arises to deal with the possibility of COVID-19 infections. Through guidance as directed by TEA, NISD will notify staff, parents and community health officials when a positive lab test for the novel coronavirus is confirmed.