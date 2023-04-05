Nacogdoches ISD names its next high school athletic director, football coach

House was recognized and named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 40 Under 40 list in 2022 as one of the top young coaches in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches ISD has named its next high school football coach and athletic director.

Darby House is coming to Nacogdoches from Poteet High School, which is south of San Antonio.

According to the announcement from NISD, House turned a team around after having a 0-10 season in 2018 and then winning 10 games in 2021 and earning the school’s first playoff victory since 1958.

“We wanted someone with a track record of building a successful program and that’s certainly the case with Coach House,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “He took over a program in Poteet that was struggling and turned it around by establishing a strong foundation. Nacogdoches will be a great fit for Coach House.”

For his efforts at Poteet, House was recognized and named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 40 Under 40 list in 2022 as one of the top young coaches in the state.

House said he's grateful to Trujillo for this opportunity.

“There’s tremendous promise here, and I can’t wait to get started," House said.