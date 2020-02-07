x
Nacogdoches ISD suspends summer workouts, all fine arts activities until July 13

NISD had already suspended its girls athletic workouts until July 13, after notification last week of a positive COVID-19 test from a participating student.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches ISD is suspending its boys athletic workouts and all fine arts activities following recommendations made Wednesday by the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

The UIL advised Texas public schools to consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction over the Fourth of July holiday and through next week, resuming on Monday, July 13.

