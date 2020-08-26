Nacogdoches ISD votes to delay start of school year to Sept. 8

The start of the school year will be Sept. 8. after Labor day.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches ISD school board voted unanimously to delay the start of the school year during a special meeting Tuesday.

The start of the school year will be Sept. 8. after Labor day. In addition, the district will close on Thursday, Aug, 27 and Friday, Aug. 28, due to Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to begin impacting the region Wednesday evening.

The delay will provide the district more time to receive deliveries of new laptops for teachers and more personal protective equipment before classes begin.