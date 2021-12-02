Nacogdoches man arrested after aggravated robbery early Thursday

A suspect, identified as Jamaercus Tanner, 25, entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A suspect has been arrested following a robbery and wreck early Thursday morning, Dec. 2, in Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches police were called to a local convenience store at 2:07 a.m. near the 1000 block of N. University Dr.

A suspect wearing a ski mask entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk activated the silent panic alarm that called the police. The suspect fled the store.

While officers were on the scene of the robbery, they were informed of a vehicle that had wrecked in the 600 block of Tower Rd. Officers had probable cause to believe the driver was the suspect responsible for the robbery.