Nacogdoches man arrested after being identified as "a major distributor of narcotics"

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Nacogdoches County Sheriff has arrested one man on several felony narcotics charges, as well as unlawful possession of a handgun, after a months-long investigation.

Steve Polk, 40, was arrested after being identified as "a major distributor of narcotics." Polk was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a 1st degree and 2nd-degree felony. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, Possession of a dangerous drug, class A misdemeanor, and no valid driver license along with no insurance.

Intelligence information obtained by investigators revealed that Polk left Nacogdoches yesterday afternoon to the Houston area to resupply on narcotics.

Law enforcement monitored Hiway 59 for several hours, waiting for Polk's return to the county. His vehicle was spotted late Wednesday night, entering Nacogdoches County around 9:30 pm.

Polk was stopped for a traffic violation in the 6300 block of Hiway 59. The deputy conducting the traffic stop observed that Polk did not have a valid driver's license and did not have insurance on his motor vehicle. Polk was subsequently arrested on those charges.

A search of the vehicle was conducted due to the smell of marijuana emitting from the car. A small amount of marijuana and Xanax pills were found in the console of the vehicle. Deputies conducted a more detailed search of the vehicle at the Sheriff’s Office, in which a large number of drugs were found hidden underneath the dash.

Investigators confiscated 260 grams of Methamphetamine and 75 grams of PCP. Investigators also found and confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun from inside the car.

Polk was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. His bond has been set at $150,000.00 dollars on the felony charges.

Sheriff Bridges stated that the crystal methamphetamine recovered was pink in color.

"Most of the intelligence reports we have received from the DEA indicate that methamphetamine that resembles this color is usually laced with Fentanyl," Nacogdoches Sheriff officials said in a press release. "The evidence will be sent to the DPS lab for further analysis of the illegal substances."