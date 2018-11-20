Nacogdoches County deputies arrested a man for allegedly assaulting an elderly man Monday night.

The incident happened at a home on Highway 7 East at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, David Wilson, 22, went the home to get property, though deputies had warned Wilson not to go to the house Saturday.

Wilson and an unidentified family member, who is over 65, at the home began to argue. The arguement escalated to an altercation over a shotgun. The elderly man was injured in the struggle.

Wilson was arrested on charges of injury to elderly and criminal tresspass.

He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

