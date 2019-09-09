SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man has been arrested for burglary and evading police in a vehicle Monday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at around 11:34 a.m. officers responded to a call in regards to a man forcing his wife against her will into his vehicle at the Super 8 Motel located at 2616 NNW Loop 323.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle on 64 West and Loop 323. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and the driver failed to comply, leading officers on a slow-speed pursuit.

The woman was recovered from the vehicle un-injured.

Phillip Jones, 51, of Nacogdoches, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.