NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man died Tuesday night in Nacogdoches County after a tree fell on him.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of County Road 554 in the Kingtown Community.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the owner of the property hired someone to cut trees on the property. One of the trees in the process of being cut down landed on 48-year-old Weston Charles Wheeler.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, but the NCSO says it is likely a tragic accident.