Nacogdoches man who threatened to kill parents get over 6 years for firearm violations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches man who police say threatened his parents has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison for possessing firearm violations.

Travis Lane Favro, 47, was sentenced to 80 months Wednesday for possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 4, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court information showed in October 2019, Nacogdoches Police Department officers responded to a home where Favro had reportedly threatened to kill his parents.

Next door to Favro's residence, officers found him barricaded inside and after a brief standoff, he was arrested. Officers found a rifle and a shotgun as well as two homemade silencers after searching the home.

One of these silencers was attached to the rifle, which was near two large capacity magazines: one 60-round drum magazine and one 30-round magazine, the DOJ said.

Through further investigation, officers determined Favro was a convicted felon and was previously found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in a state court.

Officers learned an interior wall of the house was fortified with concrete blocks and gunports that opened to the outside. There was also a television nearby monitoring multiple cameras placed outside the residence, the court said.