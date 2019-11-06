NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The mayor of Nacodgoches is providing residents with an update in regards to an incident that occurred on the night of April 10, 2019, at a local apartment complex.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, on that night, an off-duty officer working patrol at the Overlook of Nacogdoches apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cardinal Street, encountered a large group of people during a criminal trespass investigation. The department says the complex has had an ongoing problem with trespassing and burglary.

"During the incident the off-duty officer requested back up from on-duty officers," the NPD said in a statement. "Multiple individuals refused orders to stay while the officer attempted to complete the investigation to determine if the group was trespassing."

According to the NPD, during the incident, two women resisted arrest at different times, one of which ran away.

The NPD says the officer, who has not been identified, was assaulted during the incident causing minor injuries. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

Police say Lindsey Ogbonna, 19, of Nacogdoches, was arrested during the investigation and charged with resisting arrest.

Due to concerns from the community, Nacogdoches police say they released the dash cam video of the incident in an effort to be transparent during their investigation.

RELATED: Nacogdoches police release dash cam video after officer allegedly assaulted by suspect

On Tuesday, Mayor Shelley Brophy released a statement on the ongoing investigation:

As your Mayor, I want to give an update on the investigation concerning the event of April 10, 2019, at the Overlook Apartment Complex. The Nacogdoches Police Department issued a press release following the arrest of several individuals.

Since the initial press release, the district attorney’s office has undertaken the prosecution of a criminal charge against one of the individuals for assault of a peace officer.

This makes it difficult for the City to release information or make any comment without potentially impacting the prosecution.

As reported in the Daily Sentinel on May 19, 2019, a grand jury and the district attorney’s office are independently investigating the circumstances of the arrest.

In addition, the Nacogdoches Police Department is performing a separate administrative investigation and has received statements from witnesses and reviewed video footage from various parties. This investigation has and

continues to thoroughly evaluate all information which can reasonably be obtained. However, two of the individuals who were detained have refused requests to provide any information and their information is vitally important for a comprehensive understanding of all the facts. At this time, while criminal charges are pending and since civil litigation has been threatened against the city, I do not anticipate releasing any additional information.

On behalf of the city council, we will continue to be respectful to all sides as these investigations continue.

Following the incident, students from Stephen F. Austin State University and other residents held protests pushing back against the arrests.

RELATED: SFA students hold protest after arrest video goes viral