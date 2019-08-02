Students at McMichael Middle School are making valentines for a special group of people.

The school's student council are working to create handmade Valentines for local veterans.

They are involved in the Valentines for Veterans program that has existed for several years, with people making Valentines for veterans organizations around the United States.

Finishing touches to the Valentines were added by MMS students on Thursday.

The cards will be distributed to the VA Clinic in Lufkin and handed out to veterans on the 14th.