Nacogdoches officer helps to save man's life while he was bleeding from laceration

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, thanks in part to the officer's actions on July 17.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Being a good police officer requires quick, calm action in sometimes stressful situation. A Nacogdoches police officer is being hailed a hero for quick action that helped to save a man's life on July 17.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the officer responded to an injured person report at about 6:15 p.m. on July 17 in the 1400 block of North Street.

The officer, who police did not name, found the man inside the home with a laceration in the upper leg. Police said the laceration was from a glass window.

Realizing the victim's situation was serious, the officer began working on saving the victim's life. He used first aid to help slow the bleeding until an ambulance arrived on the scene.