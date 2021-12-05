Nacogdoches police officer on leave after DWI arrest

Daniel Aburto has been placed on suspension until the completion of an internal investigation.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches police officer has been suspended following an arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 7:45 a.m. in Sunday, the Nacogdoches Combined Communications Center received a call regarding a person asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle that was blocking the roadway in Douglass.

Nacogdoches County deputies were the first to arrive, followed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"It was then learned that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was an off-duty Nacogdoches police officer," the NPD said in a statement.

DPS arrested Daniel Aburto, 30, for DWI.