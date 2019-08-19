NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man wanted for a robbery Monday in Nacogdoches.

Laquintin Lockhart, 30, was arrested a charge of aggravated robbery at the Nacogdoches Medical Center at 2:36 p.m.

According to Nacogdoches PD, at around 5:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The Nacogdoches homeowner says two male subjects forced entry into the home. The homeowner stated one of the burglars was seen to be armed with a pistol.

The homeowner fired a shot at one of the burglars. Both subjects then ran out of the home.

Officers later responded to an area hospital for an individual that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The individual was identified as Lockhart. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Nacogdoches Police Department continues to investigate the incident.