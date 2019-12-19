NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department seized a large amount of drugs, as well as two guns, during a raid Wednesday night.

According to the NPD, officers were investigating the Eastwood Terrace apartments on E.J. Campbell Boulevard.

They encountered resident Tony Wayne Hall outside the apartment. At that time, officers reported a strong odor of drugs.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched inside the apartment and seized the following:

Powder cocaine

Ecstasy pills

PCP

Liquid Codeine

Liquid Promethazine

Marijuana

3 handguns

According to police, two of the three handguns were stolen.

Police arrested Hall, 34, and charged him with drug and gun charges. Anthony Odell Cannon, 22, was arrested on drug charges. Lakeith Williams, 23, faces trespassing charges.