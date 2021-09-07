Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding 14-year-old boy who has been missing since July

James Castillo, went missing July 14, in Nacogdoches.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since July.

According to the NPD, James Castillo, went missing July 14, in Nacogdoches. No other indicators of his location at the time of his disappearance have been made available.

Castillo's date of birth is listed as May 17, 2007. He has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5'7 and weights 186 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).