Local News

New police chief for Nacogdoches Police Department

There’s a new chief in charge of the Nacogdoches police department.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Scott Weems has been with the Nacogdoches Police Department for 28 years. After rising through the ranks, he is now the new chief of police.

"I've faced new challenges each time I've moved position to position and so I believe that always brings something new to the table and I'm ready to take on that challenge," Weems said.

Weems says one of the challenges he’s facing right now is staffing. This officer shortage is impacting police departments across the nation. He also recognizes the need for more diversity within the department.

The previous police chief was released for allegedly mishandling funds. 

"I think it starts the foundation, starts with building trust with the people you serve, and the people that work for you," Weems said.

Weems said his top priority is rebuilding trust with the community.

