Nacogdoches Police Department welcomes new K-9

K-9 Hamer is an 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd that was bred in Poland and trained in Liberty Hill, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A new member of the Nacogdoches Police Department started his patrols this week. He comes from Poland and has four legs.

K-9 Hamer is an 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd that was bred in Poland and trained in Liberty Hill, Texas. He's now with the Nacogdoches Police Department and made his first patrol on Tuesday, according to the police department's announcement.

Hamer is certified in narcotics odors and he spent two weeks with his handler, Officer Atticus Shelton before hitting the streets.

“I’m excited to see his potential as he progresses in his career," Shelton said.