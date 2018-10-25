NACOGDOCHES — Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the University Club Apartments on Pearl Street.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim, 19-year-old Michael Brucks, dead with the gunshot wound in the front of the apartment.

The suspect, 20-year-old Paul Gutierrez, had fled the scene.

According to the investigation, Gutierrez and Brucks knew each other. They were horse playing with a rifle at the time of the shooting. They both had their hands on the rifle, which discharged and killed the Brucks.

Gutierrez is currently in the Nacogdoches County Jail and is charged with manslaughter.

