Nacogdoches police investigate pedestrian hit and run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run that left the victim in serious condition.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a call in the 1500 block of Douglass Road about a white SUV striking a pedestrian. A man had been hit and was lying in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. At this time the victim is believed to be being transferred to an out-of-town hospital for a higher level of care.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle that struck the victim. The vehicle was located at a different location and secured, but no suspects have been arrested.