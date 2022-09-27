Nacogdoches police investigate shooting after 1 man severely injured

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after one man was found in a vehicle shot multiple times Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man in a parked car with "multiple life threatening gunshot wounds."
Officers provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
According to police, no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The injured man's name has not been released yet.
Those with information about this shooting can call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.
