Nacogdoches police investigate shooting after 1 man severely injured

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after one man was found in a vehicle shot multiple times Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man in a parked car with "multiple life threatening gunshot wounds."

Officers provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The injured man's name has not been released yet.