Nacogdoches police investigating 2 separate shooting incidents

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Monday night.

According to officials, one of the shootings occurred around 7:16 p.m. in the 800 block of Second Street.

Once on scene, officers determined that a residence was shot multiple times by a firearm and the suspect was no longer on scene. Officials say an adult and juvenile were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

While on scene of the first shooting, at 7:25 p.m, officers received another report of gunshots in the 900 block of Hope Lane.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles had been struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported from either shooting.